‘Future of Law Enforcement’ virtual town hall meeting Thursday moderated by Art Franklin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday Alabama’s chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) will host a virtual town hall meeting on the future of law enforcement.

Art Franklin, CBS 42 Morning Anchor

The “Future of Law Enforcement Virtual Community Panel” held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. will be moderated by CBS 42’s Art Franklin and feature panelists including elected officials, police chiefs, faith leaders, and community activists.

The following panelists will speak during the event: Jefferson County District Attorneys Danny Carr and Lynneice Washington; Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway; Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith; Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley; The Worship Center’s Bishop Van Moody; and community activist Onoyemi “Oni” Williams.

The virtual town hall meeting will begin with opening remarks from the NOBLE National President, Lynda R. Williams.

NOBLE serves as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to Justice by Action. NOBLE has nearly 60 chapters and over 3,800 members worldwide that represent chief executive officers and command-level law enforcement officials from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and criminal justice practitioners.

A livestream of the event will be available within this story.

LATEST STORIES