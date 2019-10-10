Future of Greenwood Elementary School in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala., (WIAT) — The halls of Greenwood Elementary school aren’t as busy as they once were. Greenwood is one of five elementary schools in the Bessemer City School system that are declining in enrollment. Superintendent Keith Stewart points out that Bessemer had roughly 5,000 students but now their down to 3,600 students in the district.



Stewart held a meeting at Greenwood Elementary school to end rumors about the school closing in January.

“I have not made a recommendation, to the board nor has the board voted to close the school,” says Stewart.

He pointed out three key points the school board has to consider when closing a school which includes time, staff, and money and says none of those items have been discussed but also mentioned that Greenwood is excelling academically. ​​

Some parents say the solution is simple: rezone.

“Why would they not take another school that is not doing well academically and bring those children here to give them the same opportunity these kids are getting?” asks Jessica Ayala.

Bessemer School Board will meet Thursday night at 6 p.m.

