Funeral set Sunday for slain Tuscaloosa police officer Dornell Cousette

Tuscaloosa police officer killed in the line of duty Sept. 16, 2019.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fallen officer with the Tuscaloosa Police Department will be laid to rest Sunday.

Ofc. Dornell Cousette, a 13-year veteran on the force, was killed Monday while attempting to serve a warrant on Luther Bernard Watkins, 20, who is charged with shooting him.

A service will be held Sunday at Shelton State Community College to celebrate his life. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the gymnasium with the service being held at noon.

The procession route will start at 2 p.m. and go from Hwy. 69 to Hwy. 82 in Northport, then to Hwy. 86 to Carrollton, Hwy. 17 to Pickens County Rd. 24.

Burial will be held at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church on Unity Cemetery Road in Aliceville.

Honor Guard units who wish to participate in the service must contact Sgt. Lachlan Chronister at lchronis@tuscaloosa.com.