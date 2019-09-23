Funeral held for Civil Rights Leader Juanita Abernathy

FILE – In this April 18, 1963 file photo, Coretta Scott King, left, the Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth, center, and Mrs. Juanita Abernathy, leave Birmingham jail after visiting Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rev. Dr. Ralph Abernathy in Birmingham, Ala. Juanita Abernathy, who wrote the business plan for the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott and took other influential steps in helping to build the American civil rights movement, has died. She was 88. Family spokesman James Peterson confirmed Abernathy died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta following complications from a stroke. (AP Photo/File)

ATLANTA, GA – (WIAT & CNN) Mourners remembered, honored and paid tribute to Civil Rights Leader Juanita Abernathy at her funeral services Monday in Atlanta.

Several other civil rights icons and activists eulogized Abernathy, including the Reverends Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, as well as Congressman John Lewis.

Reverend Al Sharpton

Reverend Jesse Jackson

Congressman John Lewis

Juanita Abernathy and her husband Reverend Ralph Abernathy, Sr. rose to prominence with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Corretta Scott King.

Family members of other Civil Rights Leaders and Abernathy’s family

Dr. Martin Luther King III, Bernice KIng, and others

Abernathy was the last surviving member of that group, which helped organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott from 1955 to 1956. In 1957 her home was bombed.

Juanita was born December 1, 1931, in Uniontown, Alabama. She studied at Selma University and then attended Tennessee State University where she graduated from.

She worked as a teacher and worked for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She also served on the Board of Trustees or the Morehouse School of Religion, and on the board of directors for the Atlanta Fulton County League of Women Voters and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

Juanita Abernathy passed away last week at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

She was 88 years old.