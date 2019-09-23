Funeral held for Civil Rights Leader Juanita Abernathy

ATLANTA, GA – (WIAT & CNN) Mourners remembered, honored and paid tribute to Civil Rights Leader Juanita Abernathy at her funeral services Monday in Atlanta.
Several other civil rights icons and activists eulogized Abernathy, including the Reverends Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, as well as Congressman John Lewis.
Juanita Abernathy and her husband Reverend Ralph Abernathy, Sr. rose to prominence with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Corretta Scott King.
Abernathy was the last surviving member of that group, which helped organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott from 1955 to 1956. In 1957 her home was bombed.
Juanita was born December 1, 1931, in Uniontown, Alabama. She studied at Selma University and then attended Tennessee State University where she graduated from.
She worked as a teacher and worked for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She also served on the Board of Trustees or the Morehouse School of Religion, and on the board of directors for the Atlanta Fulton County League of Women Voters and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.
Juanita Abernathy passed away last week at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.
She was 88 years old.