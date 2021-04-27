Fultondale celebrates grand opening of third storm shelter

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Ceremonies continue across the state of Alabama on Tuesday as communities remember the devastating EF-4 tornado that impacted their towns in 2011.

The community of Fultondale holding a storm shelter dedication and memorial service this afternoon in remembrance of the storm that shaped their community.

First responders, community members, and city leaders paid tribute to all those impacted by the tornado 10 years ago as well as those in the community who are still cleaning up from the deadly tornado in January.

The City of Fultondale Fire Chief Justin Mackenzie led Tuesday’s grand opening and dedication ceremony at the new storm shelter site located on Main Street.

This storm shelter will be the third site in the Fultondale community.

Since 2011 Fultondale has continued to add storm shelters every couple of years.

City leaders say it’s one way to be proactive when preparing for server weather as the town has been known to be a heavy hit area.

The new storm shelter can hold up to 260 people and will also operate as a dual-purpose building. Being able to operate as a community center for events and a place to hold meetings when not being used for server weather.

“The entire roof is poured concrete, so it is a safe structure during a tornado event we don’t want to get miscommunication out this is the place to go when a storm happens this is the place to come it is not a shelter to say In for weeks or months at a time,” McKenzie said.



McKenzie said the new building was made possible through grant funding. The city of Fultondale worked closely with the Jefferson County Commission and the EMA to get the funds for the new shelter.