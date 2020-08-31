Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A full moon with a special name given only once every three years will rise this week, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
The Corn Moon is a full moon that rises in September. The September full moon is usually called the Harvest Moon because it is normally the closest full moon to the autumn equinox.
Every third year, however, a full moon comes in October that’s even closer, making the September full moon a Corn Moon.
“This full Moon name is attributed to Native Americans because it marked when corn was supposed to be harvested,” the almanac states. “At the peak of harvest, farmers can work late into the night by the light of this Moon.”
The full moon will be at its peak on Sept. 2.
