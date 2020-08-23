Missing Ft. Hood soldier listed as AWOL

Ft. Hood, TX (WIAT) —The search for missing Ft. Hood soldier Elder Fernandes continues, nearly one week since he was last seen.

Now, several groups are ramping up their efforts to find Fernandes- saying time is of the essence.

Fernandes was last seen last Monday night, when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his Killeen, Texas apartment after he was discharged from the hospital.

Texas Equusearch- the same group who helped uncover the remains of Vanessa Guillen- returned to Killeen to begin a new search.

As the search crews continue looking, his mother Ailina Fernandes says she has not given up hope.

She says in part,”It gives me hope that if he is not here that means he is still alive somewhere. We’re gonna keep searching around all the areas around here and we’re gonna find him somewhere. I really appreciate anybody that does anything to help me find Elder, even if it’s just share the information to Facebook.”

Fort Hood officials confirmed multiple agencies are working together to locate Fernandes. The Killeen Police Department has taken the lead on the case. Fernandes is currently listed by the army as “absent without leave.”