Frontier Airlines leaves Birmingham, Mobile airports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Frontier Airlines announced today that they will be suspending their services with Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

This comes after the airline already announced they were suspending flights out of the Mobile airport.

Frontier Airlines released this statement to CBS 42:

We have made the difficult decision to suspend operations at Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM) in April 2020 based on a lack of sufficient demand to support the service. We have also suspended our service from Birmingham for the same reason. We greatly appreciate the partnership and support we have received from the airport and community in both of these locations and will continue to evaluate the potnetial for future opportunities. Frontier Airlines

Although Birmingham-Shuttlesworth has not made an official statement on Frontier’s departure, the Mobile Airport Authority said they will continue to recruit new low-cost carriers. You can read more about that story here.

