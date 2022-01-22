Frigid Mornings, Chilly Afternoons this Weekend

The cold weather continues as we kick off the weekend. Temperatures are running in the teens to middle and upper 20s this morning. There is some good news; clouds will gradually clear throughout the day, allowing highs to reach the middle 40s.

For tonight, back into the deep freeze, then the warming trend will resume Sunday with highs in the 46 to 50 degree range under lots of sunshine.

The warming trend continues through Tuesday in advance of yet another cold front that will bring a round of rain late Monday into Tuesday. Once the front moves out, temperatures will fall Tuesday night into Wednesday. Otherwise, highs reach the 50s as the work week begins.

