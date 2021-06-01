Friends and classmates remember Mariah Towns

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A prayer vigil was held Tuesday morning at Minor High School celebrating the life of 18-year-old Mariah Towns and her family.

On Sunday, the family’s SUV crashed into Logan Martin Lake as they were traveling to Georgia for a graduation party.

A beloved daughter, sister and friend that left a lasting impact on Adamsville community

“She was the sunshine, no matter what she was the brightest one everywhere,” said Xander Vaughn, a friend of Towns.

Towns and her friends just celebrated their high school graduation last week. Now they are having to grieve the loss of her.

“He was going to college with her, so I know it’s hitting him hard. I just helped her filling out her college stuff for Mississippi. But no matter what we do in life we want to hold her somewhere in our heart,” said Vaugh.

“She loved her friends she loved you guys so much she still loves you she’s looking down at you guys,” said Deja Whatley, a family member of Towns.

The family is also mourning the loss of April Whatley and her two children Rosalyn White and Reginald White III.

“Thank you for your prayers thank you for your messages,” said Lashondra Rowel, a family member of Towns.

“So, to get that kind of support in this season it’s beyond what anyone can imagine so thank you all so much,” said Marcus Hill.

But there’s still a long road to recovery ahead for Reginald White II who was able to escape the SUV Sunday night. The family says he was moved out of ICU but is still recovering at a UAB hospital.

“He not only has to deal with his physical body but the loss of the absence of Mariah, Rosaly, Reginald, his only son, his baby girl that’s a tough place to be in,” said Pamela Jackson Whatley, a family member of Towns.

The school district will also be offering counseling to students and community members these next few days here at the high school.