Freshman Brown, UAB defense suffocate Old Dominion 38-14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — True freshman Jermaine Brown ran for 116 yards and a score, Tyler Johnston III threw two touchdowns, and UAB became bowl eligible as it put Old Dominion away early with a 38-14 win on Saturday.

The victory was UAB’s 16th straight at home.

On the opening drive, ODU quarterback Messiah deWeaver fumbled and Garret Mario recovered at the 31-yard line to give UAB (6-1, 3-1 Conference USA) a short field. Lucious Stanley ran it in from 2-yards out. After an ODU punt, the teams exchanged turnovers on successive possessions before Stanley crashed in from a yard out for a two-touchdown lead.

UAB smothered the Monarchs’ (1-6, 0-3) offense, holding them to 150 total yards. deWeaver finished 6-of-24 passing for 82 yards, had 17 carries for 14 yards, and fumbled three times with the Blazers recovering twice. UAB linebacker Kristopher Moll finished with 11 tackles: 10 solo, including a sack.

The Blazers are bowl eligible for a third-consecutive year and all four seasons under head coach Bill Clark.

