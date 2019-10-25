Free haunted house opens in Helena for three days only

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two neighbors in the Appleford neighborhood have teamed up again for their fourth year to build a free haunted house experience including a new kid’s zone.

Vinny Ciccazzo and Austin Hood started building Sunbury Cemetery House of Horror on Labor Day weekend. That means the duo has put in more than two months of work for the haunted house which will only be open a total of three nights, starting Friday.

“We actually have a lot of kids that come through you know the first time and parents are dragging them and by the time they leave, they actually want to go through a second time,” Hood said.

In previous years, the neighbors used wood materials to build the haunted house and had to dispose of them afterward. This year, they spent an estimated $900 to purchase PVC materials that can be used again next year.

Ciccazzo estimated that more than 400 people will visit the Appleford neighborhood on Halloween night and urges drivers to be cautious and mindful of children while driving through the neighborhood.

“At the end of the day, when you can come out with your family, spend some time, get scared but in a good way, see something that you don’t get to do, see something that’s free because things cost so much these days, it really means a lot to us,” Ciccazzo said.

The haunted house will be open rain or shine Friday (7 – 9 p.m.), Saturday (6:30-9:30 p.m.) and Halloween night (6:30-9:30 p.m.) at 105 Sunbury Terrace.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.