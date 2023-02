BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham residents can get brake lights repaired for free this Saturday.

The service, operated by the Birmingham Public Library and the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, will be held at the Central Library 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday Feb. 25.

Residents can eat food and participate in discussions with the DSA about community issues while getting their brake light fixed.