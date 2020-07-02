Fourth of July celebrations happening across Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you need plans for Fourth of July this year, CBS 42 has you covered. Here are a list of events happening across Central Alabama.

Thunder on the Mountain

Thunder on the Mountain is back again!

Hosted by Vulcan Park and Museum, this free event will take place from 9-10 p.m. on top of Red Mountain, and can be seen throughout all of Birmingham.

Jazz in the Park

This year, Magic City Smooth Jazz is hosting “Jazz in the Park” on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Sit back and relax to some music played by Bob Baldwin and Sherry Reeves.

There is no cost for admission, though Magic City Smooth Jazz has requested those who aren’t feeling well to please stay at home. For those who are able to come out, the group asks for people to respect social distancing guidelines and to wear a face covering during the event.

Magic City Market Place

If you’re looking for something to do before the fireworks kick off, Magic City Market Place might be the right thing for you.

Happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vulcan Park, the Magic City Market Place is said to have “incredible products, services, food, music, and more.”

You can find more about this event here.

Fourth of July Rooftop Watch Party

The Southern Kitchen & Bar will be hosting their first “Rooftop Watch Party” this year from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Admission is free. You can see the event listing and learn more about Southern Bar & Kitchen here.

Supporting Vets at Siluria Brewing Company

From 12-11 p.m., Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster is teaming up with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Auxiliary chapter to host a Fourth of July event to help support local veterans.

Admission to this event is free. The Auxiliary chapter will have brown bag meals available for $5, and later that evening there will be a live performance from Finding North.

You can check out the event here.

City of Tuscaloosa Firework Show

The City of Tuscaloosa will be putting on a 20-minute firework show at 9 p.m. in Downtown Tuscaloosa.

There will be limited free parking at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and the Downtown Intermodal Facility Parking Deck. If you want to watch from your car, there will be music available from the following stations: 92.9, 93.3, 95.3, 97.5, 100.1, 100.9, 101.7, and 105.1.

City of Talladega Firework Show

The Talladega Parks and Recreation team will be hosting a firework show at Veterans Park fro 6-9 p.m.

There will be food and music available at the park, and admission is free.

Know of an event that wasn’t listed? Email them to us, and we’ll add them: webstaff@wiat.com.

