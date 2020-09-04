Fort Stewart soldier suspended for anti-Semitic ‘joke’ on TikTok

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart is investigating reports of one of their soldiers “making vile remarks on a social media video.”

The social media post shows 2nd Lt. Nathaniel Freihofer sharing anti-Semitic remarks in a TikTok video.

“Listen to this one: what’s a Jewish person’s favorite Pokémon character?” he asked, laughing, “Ash.”

“Hey if you get offended, get the f— out cuz it’s a joke,” Freihofer continued.

A few hours after Paul Szoldra reposted the video on Twitter, 3ID issued a statement saying a soldier “has been suspended of any and all leadership authorities.”

(1 of 2) 3ID is investigating reports of a Soldier making vile remarks on a social media video. The statements made in the video are not indicative of the values we live by, and there is no place for racism or bigotry in our Army or our country. — 3rd Infantry Division (@3rd_Infantry) August 31, 2020

(2 of 2)

An investigation has been initiated into this matter and the Soldier has been suspended of any and all leadership authorities effective immediately, pending the results of the investigation. — 3rd Infantry Division (@3rd_Infantry) August 31, 2020

Kevin Larson, public communications chief at Fort Stewart, says the investigation is ongoing.

Freihofer apparently had millions of followers on his TikTok account @_itsnate and upwards of 300,000 on a second account. Both accounts are now deactivated.

Larson says the Army doesn’t actively monitor a soldier’s social media presence but requires them to adhere to certain policies.

“The Army Social Media Policy directs soldiers to behave with decorum online,” he stated. “Soldiers are required to think before they post on social media in accordance with our policies, and practice sound judgment in what they post online.”

Freihofer was commissioned into the Army in June 2019 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Northern Kentucky University.

He was most recently assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3ID, as an assistant fire support officer. But Larson says he has been suspended from that position.

Freihofer has been at Fort Stewart since November when he completed initial training.

