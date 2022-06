FORT PAYNE, Ala (WIAT) — A Fort Payne man was arrested and charged with two counts of sex abuse with a minor.

On Wednesday, Thomas Eric Lipham, 42, was arrested and charged with sex abuse of a child less than twelve and first-degree sex abuse.

Bail was set at $265,000 for Lipham, who is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.