Fort Benning soldier dies in motorcycle crash

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – A Fort Benning soldier has lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

According to Erik Anderson with Fort Benning’s Public Relations Office, Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Ozment, 29, died on June 20, 2021, two days after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Anderson says The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning extend their sincere condolences to the friends and family of Ozment.

Ozment leaves behind a wife and three children, according to Anderson.

Ozment, of Marietta, joined the Army in May 2011, according to Anderson. He was deployed to Afghanistan for one year.

Ozment was a Platform Committee Instructor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Infantry Brigade.

Awards and decorations for Ozment include:

Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal

National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Combat Infantryman Badge

Expert Infantryman Badge and Overseas Service Ribbon

According to Anderson, Ozment was a graduate of the Advanced Leaders Course, Combatives Level I Course, Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course, Basic Airborne Course, Basic Leaders Course, Small Arms Maintenance Course and the Digital Training Management Systems Course.

Ozment’s previous assignments and duty stations include:

Joint Base Lewis Washington, WA, as an IAV Commander

Squad Leader and Rifleman; Camp Ederle, Italy, as a Gunner and Squad Leader

Fort Benning, GA, as a Fire Team Leader, Instructor, Team Leader and Platform Committee Instructor

The crash remains under investigation.