Former winner of ‘One Class at a Time’ named assistant principal at school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former winner of CBS 42’s “One Class at a Time” Randy Pettway Jr. has been named as an assistant principal at Shades Cahaba Elementary School.

Pettway, currently a fifth-grade teacher at Dolly Ridge Elementary, will join the Homewood School System on July 1. Prior to this, Pettway taught in Birmingham City Schools where he also served as the school system’s Director of Extended Day Program.

Pettway earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He went on to receive his education specialist degree and instructional leadership degree from the University of West Alabama.