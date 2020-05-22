Live Now
The CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin

Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies after contracting coronavirus

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus has claimed the life of a former White House butler who served 11 presidents.

Roosevelt Jerman, who started as a cleaner in the Eisenhower administration, passed away May 16. He was 91 years old.

Shanta Taylor Gay, Roosevelt’s granddaughter, told CNN he always believed he lived a blessed life. Jerman served more than 50 years in the White House, starting in 1957 under Dwight D. Eisenhower as a cleaner and then being upgraded to butler by First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

A photo of Jerman with former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama is featured in Mrs. Obama’s new memoir, “Becoming.”

When Jerman suffered a stroke in 2011, the Obamas made sure he was taken care of in the hospital and sent him flowers.

Former White House butler Wilson Roosevelt Jerman with then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
Courtesy Shanta Taylor Gay
Former White House butler Wilson Roosevelt Jerman with then-President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.
Courtesy Shanta Taylor Gay

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES