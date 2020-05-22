Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies after contracting coronavirus

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus has claimed the life of a former White House butler who served 11 presidents.

Roosevelt Jerman, who started as a cleaner in the Eisenhower administration, passed away May 16. He was 91 years old.

Shanta Taylor Gay, Roosevelt’s granddaughter, told CNN he always believed he lived a blessed life. Jerman served more than 50 years in the White House, starting in 1957 under Dwight D. Eisenhower as a cleaner and then being upgraded to butler by First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

A photo of Jerman with former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama is featured in Mrs. Obama’s new memoir, “Becoming.”

When Jerman suffered a stroke in 2011, the Obamas made sure he was taken care of in the hospital and sent him flowers.

Former White House butler Wilson Roosevelt Jerman with then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Courtesy Shanta Taylor Gay

Former White House butler Wilson Roosevelt Jerman with then-President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.

Courtesy Shanta Taylor Gay

