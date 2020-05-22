WASHINGTON — The coronavirus has claimed the life of a former White House butler who served 11 presidents.
Roosevelt Jerman, who started as a cleaner in the Eisenhower administration, passed away May 16. He was 91 years old.
Shanta Taylor Gay, Roosevelt’s granddaughter, told CNN he always believed he lived a blessed life. Jerman served more than 50 years in the White House, starting in 1957 under Dwight D. Eisenhower as a cleaner and then being upgraded to butler by First Lady Jackie Kennedy.
A photo of Jerman with former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama is featured in Mrs. Obama’s new memoir, “Becoming.”
When Jerman suffered a stroke in 2011, the Obamas made sure he was taken care of in the hospital and sent him flowers.
LATEST POSTS
- Scared you’ll miss fair food this year? Here’s your chance
- Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies after contracting coronavirus
- Suspect in custody after stand-off with Birmingham police officers Thursday
- Central AL Forecast: Summertime heat, humidity builds, rain chances go up
- Board members call on Talladega superintendent to resign following text calling them ‘village idiots’