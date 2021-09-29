Former UAB football player indicted in crash death of Homewood mother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former UAB football player has been indicted on a reckless murder charge following a crash that killed a Homewood mother, Robyn Naftel Herring, earlier this year.

28-year-old Jordan Marktice Ricks was indicted on the charge by a Jefferson County grand jury. The indictment was made public Wednesday, but was first issued on August 27.

According to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office, Herring was a passenger of a Jeep Wrangler that was struck by Ricks, who was driving a Nissan Juke. Ricks was attempting to flee from Vestavia Hills police officers just after 6:30 p.m., following a traffic stop on April 26 near Alford Avenue. Ricks fled the scene and got on I-65 N where a police pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle Ricks was driving exited the highway onto the Lakeshore Parkway exit. Police said the pursuit ended when Ricks vehicle crashed into the Jeep Wrangler Herring was a passenger in. Officers stopped the pursuit to render aid to the victims of the crash, while Ricks ran from the scene.

Ricks was arrested at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex several days later after fleeing the scene of the crash, according to police.

Herring was a UAB nurse practitioner and mother of two.