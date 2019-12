FILE – In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions waits to make a statement at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in Washington. Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration, the Justice Department said Friday, March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions will speak to the media Wednesday in Birmingham to give his reaction to the Democrats’ push for an impeachment vote later tonight in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The press conference is being held at the Alabama Republican Party Headquarters, located at 3505 Lorna Rd, Birmingham, AL 35216.