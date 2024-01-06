TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Alabama center Seth McLaughlin has found his new school.

McLaughlin committed to Ohio State for his final season of eligibility on Saturday.

McLaughlin entered the portal following a 27-20 overtime loss in the Rose Bowl to Michigan. He fell under heavy scrutiny from Tide fans after the game on social media due to several snapping issues during the game, including a low snap on the final play of the game.

A Georgia native, McLaughlin played four seasons at Alabama. Prior to the 2023 season, he was named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy which goes to the nation’s top center each season.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was graded as the second-best center in the SEC in 2022.

McLaughlin was one of 18 Alabama players to enter the transfer portal following the 2023 season.