TALLADEGA, Ala, (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the Talladega Police Department (TPD) announced that a former school employee has entered a plea deal for Sodomy First Degree.

Robert Charles Godbold entered a plea to information in Judge Hollingsworth’s courtroom for sodomy involving a child less than 12 and for a school employee engaging in sex act with a student.

Godbold was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with two days of jail credit. After he was sentenced, he was taken into custody and transported to the Talladega County Jail.

Godbold was initially arrested on January 19 earlier this year and charged with the aforementioned offenses.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the TPD said that they usually do not post about sentences suspects have received from cases they have handled, but made an exception due to misinformation being spread about the case.