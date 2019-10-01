Former state legislator Pete Turnham dies at 99

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former state legislator Pete Turnham, who was for decades a force in the Alabama House of Representatives, died Monday. He was 99.

His son, Joe Turnham, confirmed his father’s death.

Pete Turnham served 40 years in the Alabama Representatives. He was first elected in 1958 and retired in 1998. The Lee County legislator was known as dean of the Alabama Legislature because of his lengthy service.

A World War II veteran, Turnham was awarded a Bronze Star Medal.

In the Alabama Legislature, he was chairman of the House Education Committee and known for his work on education issues. His family says a pilot program that paved the way for public kindergarten and the creation of regional mental health centers are among his signature accomplishments.

