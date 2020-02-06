Former Springville pastor and wife passes away

Springville, Ala., (WIAT) — A Springville community is mourning the loss of Ed and June Massey. According to the St. Clair county coroner, the couple died following a wreck that happened on U.S. 231 in Wattsville after car verred into the northbound lanes and collided head on with another vehicle both were transported to UAB hospital where the couple passed away on Tuesday.

Since the tragic death, Springville City councilor Wayne Tucker said the Masseys were both dear family friends. Tucker says Ed Massey was a man with a sense of humor who was caring. Tucker also added that Massey officiated the wedding for his son several years ago in Huntsville. “It really makes me feel humble to know that he would drive that far just to marry my own son. It makes you feel like he cared. You can tell that he did,” says Tucker.

The Massey’s funeral is scheduled at Central Baptist Church in Argo for Saturday at 12pm. Visitation begins at 10am.