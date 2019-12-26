Former Olympic skier calls for gender equality in ‘untraditional’ proposal to fiancee



(WIAT & CNN) Former Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn took the ‘untraditional’ route and popped the big question to her fiancee’ on Christmas Day.

She made the announcement on social media, saying in part,” I asked P.K. to marry me and he said, YES!”

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ☺️! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019

Vonn and Pro Hockey player P.K. Subban have been dating since 2017.

The two previously announced their engagement in August.



Vonn further explained in an Instagram post, “We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what P.K. deserves. Can’t wait to marry you, babe.”



The 35-year-old Vonn retired earlier this year from competitive skiing.

She won three Olympic medals, including a Gold during her career.