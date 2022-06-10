MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile Police officer, who resigned in March after an investigation into his relationship with a minor, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail after an altercation just after midnight in McIntosh where he was tased, shot at and, after fleeing in a car, crashed into a convenience store. An off-duty Mobile officer, who fired his gun at the former officer, was placed on administrative duty.

Former Mobile officer Robert Harris faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and attempting to elude, according to a Mobile Police news release. Mobile Police Corporal Raymond Grissett, who shot at Harris, is on administrative duty. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the McIntosh Police Department, which also responded to the scene, are investigating.

Harris resigned from the Mobile Police Department on March 30, 2022. At the time of his resignation, he was under both criminal and administrative investigations into allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor. Harris resigned before the administrative investigation was completed. A grand jury declined to proceed with a case against Harris in April 2022.

Mobile Police said Grissett was driving his department vehicle home around midnight on Highway 43 near John Johnson Road when he saw Harris in the road. Grissett tried to change lanes to avoid Harris, but Mobile Police said Harris “intentionally struck” Grissett’s vehicle. Grissett turned around to investigate and was joined by a McIntosh officer who was already on the way to the scene.

Police said Harris was “acting erratic and combative while making suicidal statements.” Police also said Harris ignored repeated orders from officers, instead challenging officers to kill him. It was then that police said Harris “produced an object from behind his back as if it were a weapon.”

The McIntosh officer hit Harris with a taser. Police said it had no effect on him. Grissett then shot twice at Harris, missing him both times.

Police said Harris ran from officers and “hurled himself into an uninvolved passing vehicle.” Harris then got into the vehicle and drove away from the scene. The officers followed. When officers “deflected Harris’ intended direction,” Harris wrecked into a convenience store. Officers were then able to take Harris into custody.