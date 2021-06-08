Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to speak at Republican event in Jefferson County

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. A lawyer for former national security adviser Flynn has told President Donald Trump’s legal team that they are no longer communicating with them about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation […]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is set to be the keynote speaker at a Jefferson County Republican fundraiser on Friday.

Flynn has recently drawn criticism after suggesting at a Q’Anon event that a military coup should happen in the United States.

An audience member asked Flynn, “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

Flynn responded, “No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That’s right.”

Flynn has since said his comments were misunderstood.

Both Republicans and Democrats in the state of Alabama have offered their thoughts on the issue. Jefferson County Republican Chairman Paul DeMarco believes Flynn didn’t mean what he said, while former Senator Doug Jones says Flynn knew what he was saying and shouldn’t be allowed in Birmingham.

“He should not be welcomed in Birmingham, Alabama. Much less a political function,” Jones said.

Jones says there is no logical or good reason for Flynn’s visit. He says the organization should lift their invitation for Flynn and invite someone else.

“That they would placate, acknowledge, and essentially endorse someone who supports the idea of a military coup,” Jones said.

Chairman DeMarco stood by their decision to have Flynn speak on Tuesday during an interview with CBS 42.

“He made a comment that he clearly did not support such actions,” DeMarco said.

He says the purpose of the fundraiser “Saluting Their Service” is to honor Supreme Court Justice Mike Bolin and Representative Jim Carns for their service to the party. He believes Flynn will focus his speech on their efforts, along with Flynn’s background in leadership and military.

“Talking about the importance of patriotism, public service, and this great nation that we live in,” DeMarco said.

But Jones believes if Flynn comes to Birmingham, it sends a bad message about the state of Alabama.

“We’ve come to a bad state in this country and in this state if that’s the best they can do,” Jones said.

The fundraiser will be held at the Sheraton in Birmingham. More information can be found here.