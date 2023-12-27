LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has published a book about his experience during the manhunt for Vicky and Casey White.

The two-week search for the pair is detailed in Singleton’s book, “Manhunt: The Search for Vicky and Casey White: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly.”

On April 29, 2022, Vicky White, the assistant administrator of Lauderdale County Detention Center, walked Casey White, a convicted felon awaiting trial, out of the detention center. The morning of the escape, she claimed Casey had a mental health evaluation at the courthouse. Authorities would later find out that was untrue.

An 11-day manhunt followed, ending after the pair was stopped by law enforcement on May 9, 2022, in Evansville, Indiana. Vicky died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that had occurred during the stop.

Singleton said his book is all about making sure this little piece of history will not be forgotten.

The former sheriff says he chose to write and release it now so that nothing from the investigation would be forgotten. He also said he wanted to set the facts straight in the book, and give a new perspective on the incident.

“A lot of information in the first few chapters were public knowledge – information put out there during the escape. The second part of the book deals more with the escape itself, and some of the things in there were behind the scenes…things the general public wasn’t aware of. The final few chapters of the book I share my own perspective and opinion based on my experience in those 11 days,” Singleton said.

In May of 2023, Casey pleaded guilty to first-degree escape in exchange for a deal that dropped a felony murder charge for the death of Vicky against him. He was sentenced to life in prison.

“This is the story of the escape as shared by Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the man responsible for seeing that Casey White was recaptured, and that Vicky White was returned to Alabama to face the consequences of her actions,” the book’s online description reads.

The book was released on December 15, 2023, and is available on Amazon.