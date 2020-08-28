Former Gov. Don Siegelman weighs in on Alabama Senate race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Republican National Convention comes to a close, politicians will be campaigning hard in the weeks that remain before the November election.

In Alabama, all eyes are on former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and Sen. Dough Jones.

Jones is fighting to keep his seat in a red state. CBS 42 sat down with former Democratic Gov. Don Siegelman as to what we can expect as the Nov. 3 election nears.

Siegelman said this race could be close, and ugly.

“Doug Jones stands a chance in November. It is going to be a ferocious battle all the way to the end,” Siegelman said.

The former governor noted Jones’ obstacles are amplified, not just because Alabama is a conservative state, but because Donald Trump is president.

“Doug Jones faces two challenges. One is Donald Trump and the power of his endorsement for Tommy Tuberville,” he said. “The second is the strength of the straight-ticket voting by republicans.”

Siegelman said the straight-ticket voters could have a heavy impact on the Senate election, and may potentially cost Jones his seat.

“There are a lot of undecided voters in that race. That means the candidates have to persuade the voters that they’re the best person, that they have the most unique qualifications for the job at this particular moment,” he said.

Siegelman says the best way candidates can make their campaigning efforts count is to focus on getting new voters to the polls.

LATEST POSTS