BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It is Iron Bowl week! You can feel the excitement in the air, as Alabama and Auburn fans look forward to the annual gameday.

We know how exciting this game is and we’re just watching at home. Imagine being on the field and part of the action! CBS 42’s Carly Laing talked to two former drum majors and they said performing in this game is a memory they will never forget.

“Electric. Kinetic. Magical,” are a few of the words they used to describe the Iron Bowl.

It’s something fans look forward to every year and if you’re lucky enough to participate, it’s a moment you’ll never forget.

“Sometimes in life, you’re in the middle of something special and you don’t know it’s special. When you’re part of the Iron Bowl, you know it’s something special,” Jonathan Killian said. “I get chills thinking about it today and it was 30 years ago.”

Killian led the Million Dollar Band at the University of Alabama in the 90’s.

“Proud to say I was four and one while we were there. Once you do it, it’s in your bones and there’s something special about the Iron Bowl,” Killian said.

Trey Bruce agrees, the Iron Bowl is electric for the Tigers as well.

“I remember the stadium being already absolutely packed at that point. You could just feel the energy from that and how exciting it was to get to lead the band in that moment,” Bruce said.

Bruce was drum major at Auburn University from 2018 to 2019.

“Both of the home Iron Bowls that I got to experience in the band, Auburn won. You just never know what’s going to happen in that game,” Bruce said.

But no matter the outcome, you can always count on the band to get you through each intense moment.

“Both are outstanding bands. They over the years have connected with the fan in a deep, emotional way,” said Killian.

It’s a connection that keeps fans returning year after year.

“Making special memories at that game. So it’s really special to be in the band and be a part of that,” Bruce said.

“I’m really proud to be part of the legacy and it is part of me,” Killian said.