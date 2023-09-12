WEAVER, Ala. (WHNT) — A now former University of Alabama football player has been arrested and charged with sodomy, according to the Weaver Police Department.

Antonio Chauncey Ross, 19, has been charged with second-degree sodomy.

WPD said the case was originally reported to the Anniston Police Department who gathered through interviews and information that the crime took place in Weaver’s jurisdiction.

A juvenile female victim was interviewed at the Calhoun County Children’s Advocacy Center and an investigation led to the decision to forward the case to a Calhoun County Grand Jury, according to WPD.

WPD said the grand jury resulted in the indictment of Ross who was then arrested on September 11 at his home.

Ross was listed as a freshman wide receiver on the preseason 2023 Alabama Football media guide.

After his arrest, News 19 reached out to Alabama Athletics regarding Ross’ current status with the team and was told in an email that he is no longer a member of the program and has been removed from campus.

Alabama Athletics released the following statement about the situation:

“Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus.” Alabama Athletics

According to AL.com, Ross was booked into the Calhoun County Jail and released a short time later on a $50,000 bond.