Forging Families 5K to help families with adoption process

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The second-annual Forging Families 5K takes place Jan. 9 in Columbiana. The charity run gives back to those in the process of growing their family by adopting a child.

Proceeds from the race will benefit Sacred Selections, a nonprofit that helps families with the expenses of adopting a child.

This year, proceeds go to the Smith Family, who are residents of Augtauga County. York and Amanda Smith were able to adopt their son Hawkins late 2020, thanks in part to the support of Sacred Selections.

The Smith family adopting their son, Hawkins, late 2020. Photo courtesy of Corinne Carroll with Elise Photography.

Forging Families 5K race director Joel Dixon said adopting a child is a costly, but worthwhile process. He said inexpensive adoptions can cost about $20,000.

“I mean you’re taking a kid and getting them into a good, stable home where they’re gonna be given the foundation they need to go have a successful life,” said Dixon. “And who knows where that impact ends, right?”

Last year, they were able to raise more than $9,000 for Sacred Selections and had over 150 registered runners.

The cost to sign up this year is $30 for the 5K race, and $20 for the one mile fun run. You can sign up on the Forging Families 5K website.