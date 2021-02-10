Forbes report: UAB is ‘Best Large Employer’ in US

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been named America’s Best Large Employer by Forbes, defeating the likes of Costco, Trader Joe’s, and even Yale.

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research firm, and compiled their list by surveying 50,000 Americans who work for companies that employ at least 1,000 employees. Workers were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family and also nominate organizations other than their own.

UAB has been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic since it began in the US. Faculty developed the contact-tracing app GuideSafe, established dashboards monitoring the spread of the virus and the administration of its vaccine, treated thousands of patients and keeping the public informed with weekly briefings.

Ultimate Kronos Group, an IT company, the Mayo Clinic, Costco and Yale rounded out the top five large employers. To see the full report, click here.