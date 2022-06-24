JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — In video obtained by CBS 42, you can see Inmate Philip Bradford, 45, shuffle away from a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy, run inside of an ambulance parked outside of UAB Hospital and drive away before the deputy appears to attempt to stop the situation from happening.

The situation happened Wednesday afternoon. Police later found the ambulance in Tarrant near 1st Avenue and 10th Street.

“The initial reports that we had were that the inmate had overpowered the deputy to escape,” Chief Deputy David Agee said. “We have since learned that is not true.”

On Friday, Agee said the original information they got on the incident was different. Agee said it was crucial to get information about the inmate out so the public can help them locate the inmate and the ambulance.

“The inmate escaped from our deputy’s custody,” Agee said. “It is as simple as that.”

Now, the sheriff’s office said the activity in the video is not consistent with training provided to its personnel.

“This deputy failed to perform up to standards, that is our initial reaction,” Agee said. “There is an official process and review for everything that happened. But in the end, I think we’ll get to the point we’ll have to make a determination whether this person needs to remain in law enforcement or not.”

Agee said the department is thoroughly reviewing all aspects of the inmate escape. Bradford has been charged with robbery in the 1st degree, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude and escape in the 3rd degree.

“We consider him dangerous and desperate,” Agee said. “We won’t be satisfied until he is back in our custody.”

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the deputy’s status with the department is pending an investigation.

Cullman police report Bradford was last seen stealing an SUV from a Walmart parking lot in the city Thursday morning.