Foodbank of Central Alabama works to feed thousands this holiday season amid the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(WIAT) — Thousands of people in Alabama and across the nation are feeling the burden of putting food on the table this holiday season amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as the number of people unemployed has skyrocketed impacting facilities that work to help people struggling in need.

Officials at the Food Bank of Central Alabama say last year they distributed about 2,500 food holiday boxes and this year they will be giving out 12,000 boxes.

Right now, the facility is seeing a 30% increase of need in the 12 county region they serve. This has grown the need for volunteers to help box the food. Food Bank staff say they do have their limitations despite the growing need for service. This includes not having enough capacity and resources to serve the high demand.

“We are looking at probably distributing between 2 and 2.4 million pounds of food in December right now. We still have requests coming in for additional food. We are not sure we can meet beyond those actual needs right now,” CEO of Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Brett Meredith.

The Food Bank of Central Alabama is in need of volunteers to help them get the food out to communities as well as donations this holiday season. In December, there will be 12 Days of Giving in the 12 counties the foodbank serves to help meet the growing need of food insecurity.

