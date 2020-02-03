Smith Middle School placed on lockdown after air pistol found in locker; students, staff safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Students and staff members are safe at Smith Middle School after an air pistol was discovered in a locker during a search of the building Monday morning.

WATCH: Smith Middle School placed on lockdown

In a statement sent to CBS 42, Birmingham City Schools spokesperson Craig Williams said the school was placed under “secure perimeter” following a tip from a parent, with a building search being subsequently done.

What entailed with the “secure perimeter” was not made clear in the statement.

“The weapon was immediately confiscated, and the students involved in the incident will face appropriate disciplinary action according to the BCS Code of Conduct,” the statement read.

Williams said BCS leaders were pleased to report the “see something, say something” protocol was followed and that school officials and law enforcement worked together to resolve the situation.

“District leaders encourage families to speak with their student about the importance of avoiding weapons and violence both in school and in the community,” Williams stated.

LATEST POSTS