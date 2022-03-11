PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — Pleasant Grove High School has shifted to virtual learning until next week after a fight broke out Wednesday at school.

Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, said the decision was made as a precaution because several students were involved in the fight. Gonsoulin said the district wants to take time to thoroughly investigate this situation to make sure kids are safe at school Monday morning.

“This is something different than just a typical fight,” Gonsoulin said. “The last thing we want to do is have children out of school, but what’s the value in having people in school if we know that there might be a potential threat.”

The superintendent said there were no injuries and no arrests in connection to the fight. Depending on the severity of each student’s involvement, he or she could be suspended, have a hearing and possibly face expulsion.

Gonsoulin said he understands the inconvenience for parents, but the virtual option allows kids to continue learning while both the district and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conduct their investigations – speaking to students involved and providing intervention services.

“In this case when we have multiple people involved and it might be within the same neighborhood or different neighborhoods then we have to stop and pause and see what’s really going on,” he said.

When conflicts like these arise, UAB mental health expert Dr. Matez Files said it’s important to find a way to control impulsive decision-making.

“There are so many reasons why folks make the decisions that they make, but I think it is on us as community members to build systems of support,” Files said. “When you are your most angry, your most upset, you absolutely must breathe.”

Files said pausing for just a moment to take a few deep belly breaths can make a big difference of deciding to do something you regret. He encourages learning skills to best navigate conflict, something Gonsoulin said he would like parents to also help with.

“If you remind them of the expectations and then you give them the proper resources and the proper options to choose then they do it,” Gonsoulin said.

The circumstances surrounding the fight are still under investigation. The district did not say how many students were involved but it said it would provide updates as they are available,.