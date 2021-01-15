Following ALDOT study, there will be no red light at dangerous Kimberly intersection

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WIAT) — The intersection of Highway 31 and Stouts Road in the Kimberly community will not receive a red light after a study conducted by the Alabama Department of Transportation deemed no need for it.

Alabama Sen. Shay Shelnutt confirmed the news late Thursday afternoon.

The findings from the study suggest no changes are needed at the moment. CBS 42 reached out to ALDOT for more information. Officials with ALDOT say they plan to have a community meeting to discuss intersection concerns. No date has been set at this time.