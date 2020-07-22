Following ACL injury, McAdory High basketball player gets full scholarship to Lawson State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — McAdory High School graduate Sanaiya Morris is an example that adversity is no match for faith, hard work and love of the game.

Despite a devastating ACL tear that took her out of her entire senior year season, Morris is on her way to play basketball at Lawson State Community College with a full ride scholarship.

Morris said she knew she had to work hard to get back to the game that’s been such a big part of her life.

“My faith never wavered,” Morris said. “So I knew that I was going to get over it. I just had to fight to get over it. I just had to fight and get back to where — and I know I’m gonna be back to where I was, maybe better. I’ve been playing basketball since I was five or six. It’s just been everything to me.”

Morris said her faith comes from overcoming obstacles growing up. When she was just nine months old, she had a collapsed lung. Doctors told her parents she had a 50/50 shot at survival. She also has asthma, and believes she was made stronger by fighting adversity head on.

She’s hoping to get the “all-clear” from doctors to play again in August.

