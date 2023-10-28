BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, FNF Ministries, Inc. is hosting an educational summit called “The State of Black Boys.”

FNF Ministries, Inc. was started by Dr. Frankie and Deacon Felix Bell – it stands for Felix and Franky and was a nonprofit established in 2005. The couple’s goal is to share insight about what’s going on in the community.

Deacon Bell said he understands what these young men are going through and knows he just wanted to fit in, too, when he was in school.

Dr. Bell is a former principal who has taken a step back from that role and has been called to educate the community on the state of Black boys. The Bells focus on educational, leadership and workforce development.

The summit is to connect parents, students, educators and anyone with a vested interest in what’s going on in the community when it comes to Black youth to build a blueprint to the future.

“We’re not trying to condemn, we’re not trying to judge,” Dr. Bell said. “We’re trying to give information because sometimes I think the limited access to information continues to perpetuate the gaps that we see.”

Dr. Bell said finance, workforce development and mental health all play a role in what they’re seeing in all students.

Saturday’s event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton located at 8 Perimeter Park South in Birmingham.

Learn more about the event here.