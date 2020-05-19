Alabama florists fight for comeback after being closed during major holidays due to COVID-19

TRUSSVILLE, Ala (WIAT) — March, April and May are known as wedding season. Shirley Carmack, a florist and co-owner of Shirley’s Florist and Events, said there’s a big reason why that is.

“The weather’s cool.,” Carmack said. “It’s always pretty outside.”

But just as the wedding season was first blooming in March, florists across Alabama were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mother’s Day for most flower shops, helps us get through the slow summer months,” she said. “We needed the business and we got the business.”

Carmack reopened her store just in time for one of their major holidays: Mother’s Day. From there, fears of a failing business wilted away as money began rolling in. But while their doors were closed, a few of their most profitable holidays came and went.

“We missed Easter, which has always been a big holiday for us,” she said. “We missed all the proms and we just absolutely love doing the corsage works and boutonniere for the guys. We missed graduation.”

After Mother’s Day and going into summer, there’s not much opportunity to make a comeback. Carmack said that’s when the flower business usually dries up.

“June, July and August, there are just no holidays to speak of,” she said. “Of course, Father’s Day falls right in there, but Father’s Day is not a big holiday for flower shops.”

The shop survived a grueling closure period. Now, to keep it open, they’re stringently cleaning and disinfecting. Carmack said she and her team keep her flowers watered and her shop freshly sanitized and cleaned.

“We keep our counters wiped down when a customer comes in,” she said. “We wipe our pens down because everybody has to use a pen. We have sanitizer at every surface and station.”

Carmack is keeping her fingers crossed that after the spring, the wedding season will be rescheduled as well so she and her team can get back brightening weddings.

