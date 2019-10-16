Florida’s attorney general launching probe into vaping

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Attorney General announced that she will investigate more than 20 vaping companies that sell the products in the state, saying that there’s a growing epidemic of teens using the e-cigarettes.
In a news conference Wednesday at a Tampa high school, Moody said the investigation will focus on the marketing practices and online sales strategy of the companies to see if they are targeting minors.
WATCH: Vaping Press Conference
She added that there have been 52 cases of vaping-related pulmonary illnesses in Florida.
Nearly one in four Florida high school students admits to using e-cigarettes. It’s illegal to sell the products to anyone under 18 in the state.
The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. continues to rise, reaching about 1,300 cases and at least 26 deaths as of Oct. 10.