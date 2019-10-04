Florida woman makes 2 dozen pipe bombs, intended to hurt people

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA & WIAT) A woman is arrested and accused of making two dozen pipe bombs with the intent of hurting people, that’s according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff in Florida.
Described as a possible’ catastrophic event’, authorities say the fact the parents of 27-year-old, Michelle Kolts. of Wimauma, alerted them about the two dozen bombs may have saved thousands of lives.
According to deputies, Kolts’ parents called the sheriff’s office after finding pipe bombs, bomb-making materials, and numerous weapons in her bedroom.
Deputies arrived at the home and found and removed 24 pipe bombs, smokeless pistol powder, fuse material, 23 different knives, two hatchets, two BB/pellet type rifles, six BB/pellet type handguns, nunchucks and dozens of books and DVDs about murder, mass killing, domestic terrorism, and bomb-making.
“What is even more frightening is that each of the pipe bombs contained nails, metallic pellets or a combination of both, and it would have taken less than 60 seconds per device to add the powder and fuse material she already possessed to detonate each device,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister during a press conference Friday morning.
WATCH: Florida woman makes 2 dozen pipe bombs press conference
Kolts’ parents and investigators suspect there were numerous pipe bombs that had already been made and cleared out of the home, authorities said.
Sherriff Chronister described Kolts as Columbine and Oklahoma-obsessed. Also, Kolts kept a close eye on mass shootings and became obsessed with terror situations according to her parents and investigators.
Authorities say she was already on their radar after an incident last year when an online printing company contacted the sheriff’s office and said she had ordered several suspicious items, but they determined she did not pose a serious threat
According to jail records show Michelle Kolts, 27, was arrested on 24 counts of making, possess, throw, project, place, or discharge a destructive device and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation.