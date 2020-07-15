Florida state rep. says Ivey is doing ‘a horrible job’ in Alabama over mask mandate

(CNN Newsource/WDHN) — A Florida state representative had some choice words over Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to implement a mask mandate for the rest of July.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-32nd District, made the statement in an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar while she asked about his opposition to such a government order.

After asking whether Sabatini supported reopening the economy, Keilar then asked why Sabatini wouldn’t support mask mandates, using Walmart and Alabama as examples of a business and state that used such a measure to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

“Well, the governor of Alabama’s done a horrible job and I think the voters are going to throw her out of office, but more importantly, when you look at the mandate versus a voluntary mask-wearing suggestion where government actually incentivizes and says, ‘hey listen, we’d like you to wear a mask. Here are free masks et cetera,’ I’m okay with that,” Sabatini responded. “If government wants to incentivize and recommend masks as they’ve done in many places, that’s gonna get a lot of compliance, period. … That’s a very different role government is playing versus actually penalizing people with 60 days in jail. It’s out of control.”

Violations of the Alabama order could result in fines up to $500 or jail time.

When asked whether he wears a mask himself, Sabatini said he would in a medical center but not in a grocery store, although he does practice social distancing.

Closer to home, Ivey’s order drew some criticism from Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who called it an overstep. However, it also drew support from Alabama’s hospitals, with the state’s hospital association praising the decision.

You can watch Sabatini’s interview clip in the video above.

