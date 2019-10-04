Florida man sentenced for oversleeping, missing jury duty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CNN) — A Florida man was sworn in as a juror back in August. He was to return to the courthouse the next day but overslept.

21-year-old Deandre Somerville did not call the jury office to let them know the issue. A few days later, Somerville was handed a subpoena to appear before the judge.

Somerville went to the courthouse to appear before the judge. What happened next still surprises him.

The judge heard Somerville’s apology but ended up giving the man 10 days in jail.

Somerville lives with his grandparents and takes care of his grandfather by taking him to therapy, which made his 10-day sentence even harder.

That wasn’t all, Somerville is also on probation for one year and must complete 150 hours of community service. The judge made the sentence because he said Somerville’s absence delayed the case by 45 minutes.

