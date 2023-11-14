TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Michigan man has been arrested after allegedly killing his own 86-year-old father in Treasure Island, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, the Major Accident Investigation Team investigated a deadly hit-and-run on 108th Avenue in Treasure Island.

Investigators said Thomas McKeown, 86, was killed after he fell in front of a black Dodge Ram that was backing into a parking space.

The truck then ran over the victim and dragged him through the parking lot, deputies said.

“The truck then reverses and moves forward multiple times, running over him each time before leaving the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the release, the truck was driven by Thomas McKeown’s son, 61-year-old Mark McKeown of Highland, Michigan. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived. However, Mark was taken into custody later on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Deputies said “impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.”