Florida driver crashes on top of two parked cars, no one injured

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Citrus County Sheriff

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man created quite the eye-popping picture after backing on top of two parked vehicles.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a man backed out of a SunTrust Bank drive-thru over a curb. He continued to reverse until he hopped the curb back into the SunTrust parking lot, and then reversed onto two stationary vehicles in the parking lot.

It was not known what caused the incident, but deputies were investigating.

No one was injured.

