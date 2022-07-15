FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Agriculture shut down all gas pumps at the Fort Walton Beach Sam’s Club Wednesday, July 14.

The Department of Agriculture said the store was unlawfully selling substandard gas based on petroleum fuel standards.

Reg tags hang on all the gas pumps explaining the law violation.

525.037 Petroleum fuel standards.—

(1) It is unlawful to sell or distribute, or offer for sale or distribution, any petroleum fuel which fails to meet any standard adopted by rule of the department.

(2) The substandard product shall be placed under a stop-sale order by the department and the measuring devices and storage tanks of said product shall be sealed by the department to prohibit sale of said product.

(3) If the product is made to conform to standard or removed from the premises in a manner approved by the department, the department shall issue a release order.

Management of Sam’s Club on 740 Beal Parkway has not returned WKRG News 5 requests for comment. Walmart Corporate is looking into the situation.

Sam’s Club staff on-site Thursday said repair crews are at the pumps replacing a broken unleaded fuel section. Staff said the gas station will be unavailable until Wednesday July 20 at the earliest.

The Florida Department of Agriculture did not say how long the gas station could be shut down.