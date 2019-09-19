Florida boy runs mile in memory of Tuscaloosa PD Ofc. Dornell Cousette

(Screengrab of Running 4 Heroes)

ORLANDO, Fla. — For over a year, Zechariah Cartledge has tried to honor police officers killed in the line of duty in a special way.

Cartledge, a 10-year-old boy from Orlando, has been the focus of viral videos and national news for starting an organization called “Running 4 Heroes,” where he runs one mile for each officer killed during 2018 and 2019.

On Wednesday night, Cartledge carried an American flag as he ran one mile in honor of Ofc. Dornell Cousette, a 13-year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department who was killed Monday while trying to serve an arrest warrant. Luther Bernard Watkins, 20, was later arrested and charged with capital murder in Cousette’s death.

“I pray that his family and the department stay safe during this hard time,” Cartledge said at the end of his run.

As part of the run, Cartledge will send the flag he ran with to Cousette’s family as well as a handwritten letter.

Running to honor fallen Tuscaloosa Police Department Investigator Dornell Cousette with a 1-mile run carrying the Blue Line Flag.

Posted by Running 4 Heroes on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

